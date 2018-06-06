Property People

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire and Humber?

Retail is going through a period of change, nationally. Leeds is still an energetic retail and leisure environment with some great success stories like Trinity Kitchen and the Victoria Gate development. The High Street is changing though and I think we will see a split in the sector - luxury and value will continue to be strong but the mid-level high street chains is where we will see the most change. This is an opportunity for retailers to shift ‘legacy stores’ and become more innovative and engaged with the booming online market. It certainly will be interesting to see who’s on our high streets in a few years’ time.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

I have been very involved in bringing retail brands out of London to the regions. One of the most successful examples of this is the acquisitions I’ve secured for Oliver Bonas across Yorkshire and other regions. In fact, just this week their latest store on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield opened. It is a great brand and to see them flourish in the regional cities and suburbs is great.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

Bolton Abbey in Skipton is my favourite place to go – the surrounding scenery is beautiful. As my family live in London, the Abbey is my ‘go to’ for a weekend walk to show them the delights of the Yorkshire Dales.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in this region, what would it be?

If I could change one thing it would be to bring more gender parity to the property sector. As in many industries, we struggle to attract talent out of London and into our regional cities, particularly female talent. With the recent Gender Pay Gap reporting, it’s encouraging to see the conversation coming to the forefront but a lot more needs to be done to make a real difference, especially in the regions.

Who has inspired you?

I wouldn’t say one person inspired me to go into property but what drives me forward is my family and I admire anyone who works hard to achieve success. Property is full of friendly, sociable people and I am grateful to the industry as I have made some life-long friends since starting out.