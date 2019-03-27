Property People

Lisa Pogson - managing director of heating and cooling company Airmaster, based in Swallownest, Sheffield

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire?

Yorkshire has such a lot happening. South Yorkshire is starting to get some traction and investment. Concentration in Sheffield City Region around the innovation district, AMRC, Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Leeds is growing and there are lots of cranes everywhere. The town and city centres have challenges, which needs to be concentrated on.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

Favourite building for me is Wentworth Woodhouse stately home. Amazing grounds, fabulous history and ambitious plans and events to bring it back to former glory by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, chaired by Julie Kenny and dynamic chief exec Sarah McLeod.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in this region, what would it be?

The rates legislation around empty properties has continued to have an impact on speculative property developing. So for me, it would be a much more equitable system around landlords and property from a building, letting and rating viewpoint.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

A few years ago, we were involved in the refurbishment of the new headquarters of Not On The High Street in London. It was such a wonderful case study of an innovative engineering design for us. One of the challenges for the team was to get a grille and meaningful airflow in the middle of a room that was dressed to look like a big present.

Who do you most admire in property?

Probably Julie Kenny.