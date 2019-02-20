Proposed Sainsbury’s Asda merger deal in numbers

Have your say

After the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has “extensive” concerns over the proposed merger between supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Asda, warning it could lead to higher prices, here are seven figures bearing out the scale of the deal.

£12bn - The amount the merger, which was announced last year, is said to be valued at.

1 - The merger supermarket would become the number one supermarket in the UK, a title currently held by Tesco.

£57bn - The combined revenues of Sainsbury’s and Asda.

2,800 - The network of stores the combined entity would have including Argos, which Sainsbury’s acquired in 2016.

10% - Sainsbury’s has repeatedly claimed that the merger would enable it to lower prices by around 10 per cent on products customers buy regularly.

2,000 - Around 2,000 staff are employed by Asda at its head office in Leeds.

42% - Asda parent company Walmart would hold 42 per cent in the new company if the merger was to go through as proposed.