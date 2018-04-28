Protest in Leeds city centre over cuts to disabled children's transport

Protesters gathered in Leeds city centre today to demonstrate against controversial changes to travel services for children with special needs and disabilities.

The move, coming into effect in September, will see young people affected who are over the age of 16 issued with personal travel allowances, rather than Leeds City Council-organised transport.

Protesters gathered outside Leeds Town Hall today. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

Is is believed the change could free up more than £800,000 for the local authority.

And parents, who have said the cuts will hit some of the city's most vulnerable youngsters, staged a protest outside Leeds Town Hall this afternoon.

The slogan "no ifs, no buts: no transport cuts" was bellowed outside the building as campaigners expressed their feelings on the controversial move.

Flanked by a small patrol of police officers on The Headrow, they also held up placards reading "no DEAL" on the town hall steps.