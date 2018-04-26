Pub car park killer showed ‘no mercy’ during fatal attack on Leeds United fan

A KILLER was told he had shown ‘no mercy’ as he inflicted fatal injuries upon his friend in a pub car park.

Aaron Bellas was jailed for eight years today over the attack which led to the death of Andrew Hullah.

Mr Hullah, 49, was struck repeatedly by 26-year-old Bellas in a “senseless, selfish and brutal” attack outside the Shoulder of Mutton pub, Morley.

Lorry driver Mr Hullah suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to his brain.

He died six days after the attack.

Leeds man cleared of murdering friend: Jury convicts him of manslaughter after pub car park attack

Bellas was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Mr Hullah had been to the pub with friends to watch a Leeds United match on the evening before he was attacked

The jury heard the two men were friends and both lived at accommodation attached to the pub.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Mr Hullah had been celebrating his birthday on the night of the attack.

The judge told Bellas: “He had lived a full and happy life.

“He was a son, a brother, a father, an uncle and a grandfather.

“Your senseless, selfish and brutal actions deprived all those people or a presence in their lives of a man they loved and cared for.

“A man they described as a people person. The life and soul of the party.”

Describing the attack, the judge said: “You showed no mercy to Mr Hullah.

“While you were out of view of CCTV cameras, he received a fracture to both bones in his leg.

“He was defenceless, although you did not desist from the attack.

“When on the floor you called your mother and humiliated that man”.

The court heard Bellas’s mother had been in charge of the pub but it had shut down weeks before the attack.

Bellas had also split up with his partner.

The judge said: “Mr Hullah became the innocent focus of the anger at everything that had been going wrong in your life in recent months.

“You took away the life of a decent man who was, at least in his mind, your friend.

“You will have to live with that for the rest of your life.”

CCTV footage of the 15 minute attack was played during the trial.

Mr Hullah used his mobile phone to dial 999 as he lay in pain.

He told an operator: “I have got a broken ankle. I have been battered, I can’t move.

“I’m laid on my back. I need somebody here now. Just hurry up please before I die.”

Mr Hullah leaves two children and two grandchildren.

Reading a victim impact statement from his sister Tracy Sharpe, prosecutor James Gelsthorpe said: “On November 3 after an extremely difficult and heartbreaking decision the life support was turned off.

“It was absolutely devastating for mum and dad to be in that position and have to make that terrible decision.”

“Andrew no longer being part of our lives will continue to hurt us, especially in the horrible way he was taken from us.”

The jury was told that Bellas, a father-of-three, left Mr Hullah “senseless” on the ground after the attack and set about covering up what he had done.

After the trial, Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Bellas subjected Andrew Hullah to an unprovoked attack during which he was struck a number of times.

“The incident lasted for several minutes and was captured on CCTV from the public house where both men lived.

“An attempt was made by Bellas to hide the footage and prevent it being found by police.

“From what we have gathered, the incident stemmed from an argument regarding the previous ownership of the property which ultimately led to fatal consequences.

“We welcome the judgement from the court today, and specialist liaison officers continue to support the family who are devastated by the loss of their loved one.”