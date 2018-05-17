Pub holds gallery after being 'blown away' by Knaresborough woman's art

A young Knaresborough woman has blown away her bosses with her artistic ability. They are now putting on a gallery to showcase her work.

Stef Devlin, 29, works part time at the Market Tavern as a barmaid, and at Tommy’s barbers, in Knaresborough.

But after revealing her real talent and passion to her bosses at the pub, they set about organising an exhibition dedicated to her artwork.

Assistant manager at the Market Tavern, Wendy Braid, said: “Stef is a stunning girl, she’s so talented and she just needs to get out there. Her work is really different, it’s so unique.

“She showed me a commission she did for somebody’s dog and then went onto her stuff that she does regularly and I was just blown away.”

Now Wendy and Eugene Flynn, manager of the Market Tavern, have organised ‘Stef’s Gallery’ a night to exhibit her work and reveal her talents to the rest of the district.

For Sted, it will be the first time she has had her work in an exhibit since she started drawing as a child.

Stef said: “It started as a hobby, I’ve done it since I was little, I’ve always loved drawing.”

She added: “It’s really nice that they’re doing this, it’s nice to think that someone appreciates your work that much.”

Stef’s Gallery is open on Sunday, May 20, from 7.30pm pm at the Market Tavern, including a reception with champagne and nibbles.

Stef’s work, including a range of acrylic paintings, pastel pencil and pencil drawings will be available to view and to purchase.