Pub ‘Oscar’ award for popular Leeds city centre bar

STAFF at a popular Leeds city centre bar are celebrating for a second time after it won a major national award just weeks after they raised a toast at a milestone birthday party.

North Bar on New Briggate, which celebrated its 21st birthday in July, has won the Best Beer Bar/Pub award in the John Smith’s Great British Pub Awards.

The awards - organised by pub industry bible The Morning Advertiser - are billed as the pub industry’s equivalent of the Oscars

Judges said North Bar, which offers a mind boggling choice of more than 250 beers from across the globe, has become a “mecca for beer fans from all around the country.”

Bar supervisor Bridie Barrett, said after the win: “It’s absolutely brilliant, everyone is really chuffed about it.

“We have got a really good team and people take great pride in what they do and the products we sell.”

North Bar general manager Callum Lister, said: “It was great to win, we really weren’t expecting it.

“It’s indicative of a new trend of drinking that’s going on and the evolution of pubs and bars.

“The staff here are brilliant. We have got a really strong team – I think it is the staff that have won it for us.”

Mr Lister said North Bar serves five cask beers, 14 keg beers and, at the last count, 264 bottled beers.

The judging panel said: “North Bar has become a mecca for beer fans from all around the country.

“As well as offering some of the rarest beers in the UK as part of its impressive line-up, this much-loved bar was the first of its type to offer customers table service.

“They’re also known for their sell-out beer festivals in which they link up with emerging breweries and suppliers.

“With a daily tap-list and in-house beer blog, it’s no surprise it’s been crowned the nation’s favourite.”

North Bar runs six other bars and pubs in Leeds and North Yorkshire and the North Brewing Company – launched in 2015 at Taverners Walk Industrial Estate, Leeds – has established itself as a successful brewery.

Harrogate pub The Tap on Tower Street won the Best Partnership Pub award.

Judges said: “This quirky pub is home to an impressive front and rear beer garden, and even features its own beach huts and the occasional hireable hot tub in the winter.”