Pub review: Alexandra Beer House, Halifax

What do you get when three young, visionary types put their collective minds to injecting some zing into Halifax’s burgeoning drinking and music scene?

The Alexandra Beer House and Lantern, that’s what. Ben Adey, Sophie Lawrence and Martin Gardiner have created a cracking micropub and live music venue.

The Alexandra Beer House is a very micro micropub; tiny but high, with floor to ceiling shelves holding over 120 bottles and cans. Have you noticed how creative labels have become? One wall is so colourful it resembles a mural.

The gin list is staggering – there are around 150. Maybe rum is the next new thing; choose from over 50 here. The wine menu is decent and on the pumps are a couple of cask ales which change as soon as they’re sold. You’ll also find a lager and four kegs, including Hawkshead Cumbrian ‘4-hop’ and Deya ‘Sunglasses Indoors’, an Indian Pale Ale brewed in Cheltenham.

Adey is no stranger to the music industry and is developing The Lantern, a live music venue immediately next door. The downstairs bar serves four cask taps and there’s another bar in the music room which holds around 130. With the stylish Grayston Unity bar and the Victorian Craft Beer Cafe, the Alexandra is a welcome addition to Halifax’s indie beer scene.

The Alexandra Beer House, 17 Alexandra Street, Halifax HX1 1BS. alexandrabeerhouse.co.uk

Open: Monday, 4-9pm; Tuesday, 12-10pm; Wednesday, 12-10pm; Thursday & Friday, 12-11pm; Saturday, 12pm-late; Sunday 2-10pm.

Ratings:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5