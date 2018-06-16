Pub review: Fox and Hounds, Goldsborough, Whitby

For over a decade this remote pub, in a hamlet on the headland between Whitby and Staithes, was one of Yorkshire’s best-kept secrets, run as a top flight restaurant by ex-Ivy chef Jason Davies with his wife Sue front of house.

National newspaper reviewers got lost trying to find it, but once they did were fulsome in their praise for the exceptional dishes.

Recently Jason and Sue decided to move on, and following a brief hiatus, the doors have been thrown open again – this time in its traditional incarnation as a country inn.

Angela and Richard Angell, originally from Middlesbrough, have thrown themselves into it with huge enthusiasm; Angela does the cooking, and the appealing menu features the likes of ham, egg & chips, sausage & mustard mash and fish & chips of course.

Drinks are dispensed from a serving hatch in the stone flagged bar. The cellar space is tiny so there’s no room for a range of casks, but if you’re going to offer just one, my beer-taster general pronounced the Timothy Taylor Landlord “the best pint I’ve had in a while”. Also on tap are Staropramen, Carling and Thatchers draft cider. The wine list is short but affordable, with two whites, two reds, a rosé and a Prosecco.

On a warm summer evening, sitting in the charming garden, the North Sea shimmering, the outline of Whitby Abbey in the distance and a pint of TT for company, there are few finer places to find yourself.

Fox and Hounds, Goldsborough, Whitby, YO21 3RX, 01947 469269, www.foxandhoundsgoldsborough.co.uk

Scores:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 4/5

atmosphere 5/5

prices 5/5