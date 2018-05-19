Pub review: Square Chapel Bar, Halifax

At the risk of alienating purists, the bar at the Square Chapel in Halifax obviously isn’t a pub in the traditional sense.

But it’s a place you can go and have a drink, where the choice of cask ales and craft beers is wide and interesting, you can stand and chat to your mates and maybe have a bite to eat. A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.

Built in 1772, the stunning building is Grade II* listed. Thirty years ago it was falling apart; a handful of forward-thinking people clubbed together to rescue it, buying it for the grand sum of £25. Along with the Piece Hall (next door), extensive additions and renovations were carried out between 2015 and 2017 and the cafe/bar opened soon after.

It’s a fabulous, light, high space. The long bar reaches down one side and a blackboard tells you what beers are on, and what’s coming next. On my visit, I found, among others, Howard Town’s Mill Town; Coffee Anise Porter, from Ticketybrew, based in Stalybridge; and Maris the Otter, from Brew York.

There’s a Pilsner; from Vocation; Dr Harris; from Stodfold Brewing Company in Ogden; and a rhubarb craft cider, from Pulp in Hebden Bridge. Add about 20 wines, with many by the glass, and a good selection of soft drinks from Fever Tree and Frobishers, and you’ve got something for everyone.

On a fine day, sit outside on the terrace with a pint and one of their marvellous sharing platters. ‘Fax (as we’re coming to know it) is on the map.

Bar at the Square Chapel, 10 Square Road, Halifax, tel: 01422 349422 www.squarechapel.co.uk. Open seven days a week, 10am till late.

Ratings:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5