Pub review: The Blue Bell, Weaverthorpe

Jarrod and Leanne Fisher have run the Blue Bell for around 17 years and can proudly claim to operate one of the best eating pubs in the Wolds.

They like to take every opportunity to eat at upmarket places around the country and bring tips, tricks and inspiration back to Weaverthorpe, where Leanne utilises them in her hearty-yet-imaginative creations.

Jarrod runs the bar and a warm and welcoming place it is, too. Wood beams, real fires, comfy chairs and plenty of places to eat. They keep expanding the pub, so great is the demand for tables. There are is also plenty of accommodation, should you want to visit for the weekend.

My favourite space is the front dining room where a large round table enables about 12 of you to make merry in private while reading the many menus acquired from various posh restaurants that are stuck to the ceiling. Most of the rooms are decorated in enough knick-knackery to keep you wandering around staring at the walls as if you’re in a museum for at least a couple of pints.

Booking is essential for Sundays, when the place is packed for the beef or pork dinners. Other times, there are excellent sandwich and pub classics options and a seriously good dessert offering.

Drink-wise, there is a selection of local ales, a well-stocked selection of malt whiskies and ports and plenty of champagne options. The Blue Bell may be a traditional Yorkshire boozer but it’s also a solid foodie delight.

The Blue Bell Inn, Main Street, Weaverthorpe, North Yorkshire, YO17 8EX. 01944 738204, bluebellweaverthorpe.com

Ratings:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 4/5

atmosphere 4/5

prices 5/5