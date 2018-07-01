Pub review: The Board Inn, Whitby

Whitby is, as the locals and visitors alike will tell you, blessed with a number of pretty good pubs.

And, if some of them are more contemporary in style than The Board, at least this establishment wins hands-down in one department.

And that is the view. It is simply magical. From the dining area at the rear you can see up and down the River Esk, all the activity on it.

You walk straight in from the street and the main bar is ahead of you. To the right, a lovely old snug, with an ancient cast-iron range that dominates the space.

Beyond the main drinking area is the space for dining, light and airy, and the place for that view.

The interior is comfortable and there are wooden tables on old-fashioned mounts, long banquette benches, stools and easy chairs, and on the walls there are local scenes, portraits of mariners who probably enjoyed a pint or three in days gone by.

It is a Theakston’s pub, so expect their range of beers, as well as Deuchars, and there are canny offers on spirits, while wines seem to be a tad on the pricey side. There is a popular food menu that (almost inevitably in this town) includes fish and chips.

You’ll find live music nights toward the end of the week and a midweek quiz night. And there is accommodation as well. In all, it’s a pretty well-rounded little place.

The Board Inn, 125 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4DE. Tel: 01947 602884.

Welcome 4/5

Drinks selection 3/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Prices 4/5