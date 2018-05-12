Pub review: The Punch Bowl, Burton in Londsale

Six of us on a walking weekend around Kirkby Lonsdale and it is hard to keep track of which county we are in. A way into a ten-mile walk, desperate for a pub and a pint, we land in the village of Burton in Lonsdale with no idea really where we are, but still manage somehow to find the Punch Bowl.

There’s a delightful beer garden at the back with views down towards the river – just perfect for weary hikers in warm weather.

Thirst was slaked with Rambler Special Ale from Wandering Brewer Project, Theakston’s Best Bitter and Holy Grail. Wines are limited, but this is not wine drinking time, so it’s OK.

The Punch Bowl is a much cared for pub and, having been tied for the past 20 years, it is now freehold and under the careful watch of Heather and Mick and their staff who offer the warmest of welcomes.

We all think this is a delightful find, but for me, there is one hope, that this pub is in Yorkshire so that I can tell you about it. So off to the bar I go to find out. “Yorkshire,” is the reply, “Lancashire that way, Cumbria, the other.”

On this visit, we do not eat, but we are so enchanted by what is on offer that we come back (by car) the next day for a hearty Sunday lunch, and we will be back again, it is so good.

The Punch Bowl, 9 Low Street, Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire, LA6 3LF. Tel: 015242 61298. Open: Tuesday to Friday, 4 to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 11pm; food: Tuesday to Friday, 5 to 8pm, Saturday, 12 to 2pm and 5 to 8pm, Sunday, 12 to 4pm.

FACTFILE

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Prices 5/5