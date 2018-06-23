Public chase car dashcam thief down the street after Audi break-in behind Leeds city centre pub

An appeal has been issued after an Audi was broken into and a dashcam stolen in Leeds city centre last night before members of the public gave chase.

Police are searching for a man riding a mountain bike after a silver Audi was smashed into before the thief was chased down the street by a member of the public.

The Audi which had its window broken

The thief stole a dashcam from inside the car after breaking the passenger side window.

Unfortunately for the car's owner, the thief managed to escape.

The incident happened at 7.45pm on Trafalgar Street in Leeds city centre, behind the Brewdog pub.

The driver said: "There was glass everywhere . West Yorkshire Police were on scene and informed us that at 7-45pm the same day a male was seen by a passing member of public to smash the front passenger window, lean in and ''rip'' out the DASHCAM.

"The male was chased by a member of public who we are both very grateful to but unfortunately was not able to apprehend the male.

"Considerable damage has been caused to the car which will have to be repaired at great expense and as its quite a few years old the availability of parts is in question. We are both not only very angry but very upset that this has happened.

"The car is my wife's pride and joy and has owned it from new in 2002. She relies on it as she is self employed."

The thief is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 7 with brown shaved hair, a gaunt complexion and riding a mountain bike. He was wearing a high-vis jacked with the name of a Leeds skip fire firm on the back.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180304279.