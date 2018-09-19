Public Health England confirms investigation after sudden closure of Harrogate Wetherspoons

Public Health England has confirmed that they are investigating reports of Harrogate Wetherspoons staff showing symptoms of norovirus, the winter vomiting bug.

The branch on Parliament Street is closed until Friday morning, and Public Health England will meet tomorrow to discuss their investigation.

A number of readers contacted the ‘Advertiser to say they have been feeling sick over the last few days since visiting the Wetherspoons.

Dr Simon Padfield from Public Health England told the 'Advertiser: “We are aware of reports of illness associated with Harrogate Wetherspoons, and are working with the local authority to investigate, as is standard with reports of this kind.”

Wetherspoons spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “Staff members reported symptoms that are consistent with norovirus. The cause of the infection is not yet known but there’s no indication that it is food related. The closure of the pub and thorough clean down is a precautionary measure as advised by local authorities and Public Health England.”