Public warned of 'rigged explosions' during filming at Cold War-era nuclear bunker in Yorkshire

A TV company is shooting footage of explosions at a disused nuclear bunker in the East Yorkshire countryside today.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service warned people 'not to be alarmed' if they see smoke in the area near the former RAF Holmpton base in Withernsea today.

They have been pre-warned by a TV production company that there will be pyrotechnic displays and rigged explosions during filming at the site.

RAF Holmpton is a Cold War-era nuclear bunker that was built in the 1950s as part of an early-warning radar detection network. The 36-acre site contains a 35,000-sq.ft command bunker which is 100ft underground, as well as several surface buildings.

In the 1980s it was converted to form the emergency headquarters of RAF Support Command, and was decommissioned in 1991, although it remained in use for training purposes for several more years.

It remained part of the RAF estate until 2014, when it was sold. A refurbishment was later completed and it is now in private hands and open to the public as a museum and art gallery.

The nearby village of Skipsea was once considered as a potential site for nuclear weapons testing by government scientists in the 1950s.



