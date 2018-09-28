Pulling staff from trains and stations is a "toxic cocktail" leading to surge in railway violence, union claims

THE REMOVAL of guards from trains and staff from stations is a "toxic cocktail that gives the criminals a free hand on Britain’s violent railways", a rail union has claimed.

The RMT, which will stage the latest in a series of walk-outs tomorrow in a row with operator Northern over the role of train guards, said police figures showed a surge in violence on the railways in the North.

Earlier this year, The Yorkshire Post exclusively revealed that the number of violent crimes on Yorkshire’s railways had more than doubled in two years.

The union said train guards were currently the only protection and help available for passengers at the 330 unstaffed stations on Northern routes.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: "The rising crime on Northern revealed in the new statistics from the British Transport Police exposes the madness of removing the guard from the train.

“No staff on many routes and lines, no staff on the stations and no staff on the trains travelling through 330 stations means that much of the railway will increasingly become no-go areas for vulnerable passengers and new crime hot spots.

“At the same time our isolated drivers will be on their own, exposed to anti-social and violent behaviour.

“As well as these dangers there will be also be disadvantages for disabled and older passengers who require assistance because there will be no one there to help them on and off the train or provide assistance during their journey.

“No guard on the trains, combined with the destaffing of stations, is a toxic cocktail that gives the criminals a free hand on Britain’s violent railways.”

The figures from British Transport Police for the North of England show a near-20 per cent rise in violence and an eight per cent rise in robberies.

The crime statistics for 2016/17 include 382 serious assaults, 809 common assaults, two firearm or explosive offences and 167 sexual offences.

Northern has been approached for comment.