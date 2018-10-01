Pumping station fault linked with Doncaster floods

A fault at a pumping station has been blamed for floods which hit residents on a Doncaster estate.

Yorkshire Water says the failure of one of its surface water pumping stations had been revealed following investigations and has now been repaired.

Residents from Westminster Crescent, in Intake, had their homes flooded after the heavy rainfall last week. Pictured L-r Stuart Rutherford, Ashley Andre, Linda Rutherford, Mick Drain, Tyron Scragg, Marjorie and Chris McCready and Sheila Drain. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-25-09-18-Flooding-2

Some residents saw up to 12 inches of water in their homes as drains failed to cope with a torrential deluge of which struck the borough on September 20.

Residents on Westminster Crescent, Intake, were forced to move their possessions upstairs as waters rose inside their homes, while some residents in the Westminter House high rise block were evacuated as the ground floor flooded.

Yorkshire Water and St Leger Homes met with residents this week at a meeting at Flintwood Methodist Church, on Lansdown Road.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Due to the heavy rainfall that fell on Doncaster late last week, there was unfortunately some localised flooding affecting five properties in Intake. This obviously caused some distress to those residents affected and in response we are continuing to work closely with the council to make sure these residents are supported and their homes are cleaned up.

“On the same day the flooding occurred, eight tankers were rapidly deployed to the site working throughout the night to remove the surface water from the area and on Saturday 500 sandbags were sent out to protect against any potential further flooding, which thankfully did not occur.

Ashley Andre, of Westminster Crescent, pictured in her house, has been rehomed temporarily, due to the damaged caused by the recent flooding. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-25-09-18-Flooding-3

“Our investigations have revealed that there was a fault with a local surface water pumping station that has subsequently been repaired and we are continuing to assess the operational performance of our sewerage network in the area. Support to residents is still ongoing, with specialist cleaning services available, and we will be attending a residents’ meeting this week to help listen to any ongoing concerns and provide assistance where we can.”

Doncaster Council has also been investigating the flooding, to see what can be done to prevent it happening in the future.

Lee Garrett, Head of Waste and Highways Infrastructure, said: ““There were issues with Yorkshire Water’s surface water pumping stations at Sandall Beat and Leger Way so as well as providing households with sandbags we brought in two tankers to pump the water off the roads and away from properties. We carried out welfare checks and our flood risk team was on site to speak to residents.”

‘Insurance costs have rocketed’

Residents are concerned that ongoing flooding on their estate in Intake will see their insurance costs rocket.

The issue was raised with Yorkshire Water bosses at Doncaster Council officials at a meeting with residents this week, in which residents said they feel they could be paid compensation for what happened.

Yorkshire Water told residents it was building a model of the estate’s drainage system to identify blackspots.

Resident Shiela Drane said: “I’ve been living on Westminster Crescent since 1957, and this is the fourth time we’ve seen floods. .

“I have seen my insurance premiums going up and and up. We’re paying £80 a month. It has gone up and up. Luckily, we have only been out of the house once, and that was in 2007.

“I feel that we could tell them where the worst hot spots are, without any models. I’m worried about what happens in the mean time.”