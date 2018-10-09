Punk legend Toyah announces Doncaster Dome concert

Punk and pop music legend Toyah has announced a concert date in Doncaster.

The singer, best remembered for a string of hits in the 80s including It’s A Mystery, will come to The Dome on February 2.

The star, whose full name is Toyah Willcox, has had a career spanning more than thirty years and has notched up eight top 40 singles and released more than 20 albums.

Toyah, 60, has also enjoyed a career as an actress, producer and author and has appeared in a string of films, TV shows and stage plays.

Her other hits include Thunder In The Mountains and I Want To Be Free.

Tickets are priced at £24 and are available at www.solidentertainments.com