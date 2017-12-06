Punk poet Attila the Stockbroker announces 'short notice' Doncaster gig to boost Women's Aid fight

Punk poet Attila the Stockbroker is to play a benefit concert in support of Doncaster Women's Aid next week.

The folk punk star has announced a "short notice" gig at the Masons Arms on December 10 after learning of the plight to save Doncaster's Women's Aid centre.

The singer, whose real name is John Baine, said: "A couple of weeks ago I got a message from Allison Morrell in Doncaster saying that their Women's Aid centre, the last in South Yorkshire, has been told by the local council that their grant will not be renewed in December.

"They face closure. She asked me to sign a petition.

The keen Brighton football fan added: "I said 'we can do better than that, I'll be up in Yorkshire for three gigs and Brighton's away game at Huddersfield next week, I'll do a benefit for you if you like. So here it is. Very short notice. I don't need to tell anyone how vital such a service is.

'They are appealing to trade unions and other sympathetic organisations for funds but every little helps so please spread the word and come along if you can."

The singer describes himself as a "sharp tongued, high energy social surrealist poet and songwriter" and he has performed over 3,300 concerts, published eight books of poems and an autobiography and released over forty recordings, including albums and singles.

The event will take place from 7pm at the Market Place pub.