Putting a spanner in Brexit works

From: AJA Smith, Cowling, Keighley.

BARON Wallace of Saltaire, who was awarded the Légion d’Honneur in recognition of his long-standing efforts to promote the European Union in 2005, informs us (The Yorkshire Post, June 11) that the Government’s shifting position on Brexit is due, in part, to Parliamentary committees identifying previously unforeseen risks of leaving the EU.

He adds that this is exactly how Parliamentary democracy is supposed to work – debate, careful examination of evidence and concern for the long-term interest of the country.

Poppycock! Spanners and works spring to mind.

From: Alan Machin, Bawtry Road, Doncaster.

IN HIS letter (The Yorkshire Post, June 11), Ken Cooke states the Brexit vote ‘might have been won by a hair’s breadth’ with the difference not being a ‘significant’ number; and another recent letter likened the result to a two-horse race in which Leave won by a short-head, both of which made me smile. In fact the actual difference was 1,269,501 more voting to leave than remain, it is not even close in my book.

From: John Cole, Baildon, Shipley.

I AM delighted that some people who voted for Brexit have had the intellectual honesty to realise that their initial choice was poor and have changed their mind. The emerging evidence against leaving has been compelling. The latest opinion poll shows that if the referendum were re-run today there would be a 54 per cent to 46 per cent vote in favour of remaining in the EU.

Under these circumstances it is crazy – literally crazy – for the UK Government to persist with efforts to leave the EU.

The 52:48 referendum result from two years ago was very narrow, while the referendum was flawed in various ways. It does not make any sense whatsoever to crucify the British economy and rupture our vital working relations with our closest neighbours on the strength of an out-of-focus snapshot taken two years ago.

Rail drives us to complain

From: Elaine Worsnop, East Garforth.

I AM sure you are getting hundreds of complaints about Northern rail services, but who else can we turn to so that we can get our point across? Northern do not answer our complaints and we at East Garforth are left with a sub-standard service from where we had four trains at peak time an hour to two.

They cannot even put enough carriages on the ones that run. Our train, the 08.16, today had two carriages to transport a platform full of passengers who were squashed in like cattle, making a very unpleasant journey into work. All the talk of the fare increase going on better trains and services is a joke and has had its day. They are taking our money on false pretences.

It is not much better on an evening with late-running trains. The 17.25 train never has enough carriages on and leaves passengers behind. I really cannot believe Northern have got us into such a situation.

The trains were fine before they meddled with the timetable and to say it was to make it better is a complete joke.

Sorry about the rant, but it needs saying.

High cost of bed blocking

From: Gareth Watkinson, owner of Dolphin Mobility, York.

NHS chief executive, Simon Stevens, has revealed the vast scale of ‘bed blocking’. It is reported around 18,000 people have been stuck in hospital for over 21 days for more, occupying nearly one in five of all NHS beds. One of the biggest reasons for this is patients waiting for their homes to be adapted before they can be discharged.

In March last year, Dr Mark Spencer, chairman of the NHS Alliance, highlighted the correlation between effective primary care (social and community care) and secondary care (hospitals) as part of the solution to an overstretched health service. The NHS Alliance also highlighted the huge cost savings (£2.5 billion) if patients could be discharged from hospital more quickly.

I understand, all too well, the importance of being to deliver quickly homecare and mobility equipment as quickly as possible from identification of need. However, herein lies the problem.

Despite acknowledgement of this, current procurement practice does not allow for cost efficiencies to be taken into account when buying or evaluating supply contracts and tenders if the beneficiary is another department or healthcare organisation other than that of the purchasing budget holder.

This means that, invariably, lower prices tend to trump speed of delivery when it comes to the supply of community care equipment and, as the NHS has acknowledged, this is a false economy.

Tram hopes were dashed

From: Tony Young, Cross Bank, Skipton.

YOUR correspondent James Bovington (The Yorkshire Post, June 8) makes some very good points in wanting to see an underground railway in Leeds.

What he perhaps does not know is that over 70 years ago the city engineer of Leeds and the city transport manager developed plans to do just that, but with trams rather than trains. Moreover they actually bought two brand new single deck trams as prototypes for a fleet of subway trams.

Sadly although the new trams did enter service in 1953, the whole plan was abandoned, along with the rest of the extensive tram system. There have been many attempts over the years to re-introduce trams to Leeds but all have failed, the most recent in 2004 thanks to Secretary of State for Transport Alistair Darling.