Putting region at heart of potential for rural growth

AS the incoming Chair of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), I want to start by paying tribute to Barry Dodd LL CBE, who is stepping down after six successful years.

Leading the LEP from its creation in 2011, Barry has overseen the LEP attracting in excess of £250m government investment into the region. Bringing a commercial drive and focus on delivery, he leaves a proud track record.

Its £9m Growing Places fund has been fully invested and is delivering returns; the €90m European Structural investment Fund is on target to invest, and the £145m Local Growth Deal is on target and on track, providing the foundations for the region to target and attract further investment.

But Barry’s contribution has been so much more than that. True leadership is about the ability to influence and take people with you and this is something he has in abundance.

On a local basis, achievements include supporting York Potash, the largest private sector investment in the Northern Powerhouse, and championing transformational projects such as Bridlington Harbour and York Central.

Significant national influence is also something he has brought to the region, being a fixture on the National LEP Network Board which has worked with government to strengthen the commitment and role of LEPs.

The recently published Industrial Strategy clearly positions LEPs to lead the development of Local Industrial Strategies and this provides me, as the incoming Chair, with a great platform to ensure this wonderful region delivers on its enormous potential.

Barry and I have a lot in common including a passion for small businesses. We are both entrepreneurs who grew our own businesses from garages and back bedrooms to being global manufacturers and we have worked together in leading the LEP to develop nationally-recognised business support programmes such as the pop-up café’s, and working in close partnership with networks across the region.

Our LEP is proud to support over 4,500 small businesses every year.

I am committed to continuing this focus, as there is no doubt the future success of our economy will be driven by the thousands of small businesses across the region, and we need to ensure they are attracted, supported and nurtured so that they realise their potential and drive our region forward.

The announcement this week about Carillion has already made many companies look at their contracts and consider the benefit of a broader supply chain of smaller businesses.

We know that across our region there are the businesses who can deliver the quality, innovation and price to deliver real value for money.

One of my key challenges will be to ensure we develop a Local Industrial Strategy which recognises the potential for York, North Yorkshire & East Riding. With technology advancing so rapidly, more and more people are enjoying flexible or remote working and this will only increase. The impact of being able to live anywhere and work anywhere will be the quality of place which will be a much bigger driver in where people live. This is something we have in abundance, the stunning Yorkshire coast, two national parks, vibrant market towns and the globally renowned city of York. I am incredibly passionate about rural areas and the critical role they play both in hosting world class business, but also in supporting city areas to prosper. Rurality and all that entails is key to our continued success.

With the inevitable changes to how rural areas are funded as we leave the EU, now is a time of opportunity, a time to redesign how we incentivise farmers and ensure we are home to 21st century market towns, which are connected, successful and act as real drivers for the wider rural economies.

Innovation will be at the heart of this, whether it is cyber security with GCHQ in Scarborough, agri-food and bio-renewables at FERA and the University of York or the next generation of entrepreneurs, digitally connected and trading across the globe from rural Yorkshire. Our Local Industrial Strategy will tell a tale of wonderful places, new opportunities and successful small businesses.

I am proud to have started, grown and built my business in York, North Yorkshire & East Riding and am committed to helping the next generation of 21st century entrepreneurs do the same. Together let’s make it happen.

Supporting small businesses is about understanding them, realising how hard they work and what keeps them awake at night.

Responding to the Tadcaster flooding in 2016 and supporting Pateley Bridge in winning the Great British High Street Village of the Year award in 2017 are two examples of where we have been able to make a real difference. My priorities will be straightforward: We need to make sure we are fit for the 21st century.

We must be at the heart of government policy for rural growth our businesses must be digitally connected; and our young people must be inspired and work ready