Quick-thinking girl, 7, helps family escape blaze in Leeds home

Fire investigators have praised a quick-thinking girl who alerted her family after discovering a blaze in their home in Leeds.

Firefighters were called to the property in Whitehall Road, Drighlington, at about 8am yesterday (Tuesday).

The family-of-five were asleep when the fire broke out in an electrical cupboard downstairs.

But their seven-year-old daughter woke up her parents after seeing the lights in the house flickering.

Her mum then discovered the fire and got everybody out of the house.

They dialled 999 and crews from Morley and Cleckheaton fire station attended were called to the scene.

No-one was harmed in the blaze, which a fire investigation officer has since confirmed was accidental and related to the electrics.

In a statement, the officer praised the girl's "quick-thinking actioins".

It said: “The family here have had a very lucky escape and it really is fortunate that the young girl alerted her mum so that everyone could get out safely.

“The playroom has suffered extensive damage which really shows the potential for this fire to have developed into something very serious.

“The house did have smoke alarms but they did not sound. This emphasises the importance of checking your smoke alarms regularly to ensure they are still working.

“There are many reasons a smoke alarm may not activate, and as well as checking the batteries you should also make sure they are not clogged with any dust and it’s a good idea to vacuum them every now and again.

“Another good piece of advice is to close internal doors at night so that if a fire does start, it will not spread, and finally know your escape route should the worst happen.

“We must commend this young girl for her quick-thinking actions which clearly have got mum, dad, and her brother and sister, out of the house unharmed.”