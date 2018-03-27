'Racial abuse and assault' of man in Hull

Two men allegedly shouted racial abuse at another man before grabbing and assaulting him in Hull.

Humberside Police today appealed for witnesses to the reported offence on Melwood Grove near to Sculcoates Lane at 8.30am on March 7.

It was allegedly an "unprovoked attack" which took place after the victim left his van on Melwood Road and was walking along the road toward Sculcoates Lane.

The first culprit is described as white, aged 45 to50, very tall but of average build with grey medium-length hair and grey stubble. He was wearing a black jumper and work trousers.

The second man was white, aged 35 to 40, tall, of medium build, with shaved light brown hair and was wearing a light hoodie.

Call 101 with information.