Racing bike worth over £7000 stolen during Leeds break in

Police are appealing for information about a distinctive and high-value racing bike that was among the items stolen in a burglary in Leeds.

Thieves broke into a house in Barwick-in-Elmet sometime overnight on the evening of Tuesday, March 20 into the early hours of Wednesday, March 21.

The bike was worth more than £7,000, is a red and grey Cervelo R5, with full Dura Ace group set and 32H Open Pro wheels. The frame number is SN0R5D14J00521.

They also took the keys to a grey Toyota Hilux 4x4, registration YM65VDP, and a black Audi A1 and stole those vehicles from outside.

Electrical goods, jewellery and other items were also taken during the haul.

PC Alan Andrews, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “The bicycle is a high-end model that would stand out if anyone was offered it for sale. We would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist us in tracing the bike or either of the vehicles that were stolen.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 31 Andrews at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13180132871 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.