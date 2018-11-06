Racist drunk smashed windows with hammer at Leeds bar

Have your say

A THUG hurled racist abuse at staff at a bar in Leeds before using a hammer to smash windows at the premises.

John Lock caused more than £1,000 worth of damage during the incident at the Dahlak entertainment centre on Stoney Rock Lane, Burmantofts.

Leeds Crown Court heard Lock, 28, went into the premises, formerly the Sportsman pub, on March 29 this year but staff refused to serve him as he had previously been barred.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said Lock then took out a bottle of whisky which he had brought with him and began drinking from it.

Lock became aggressive and refused to leave.

The staff member then fetched his boss who ejected Lock from the premises.

Lock shouted racial abuse at the men and said: "You will see me again."

He returned carrying a hammer and used it to smash windows.

The prosecutor said "glass was flying everywhere" and some of it hit a member of staff in the face.

Children witnessed the incident as they made their way home from a nearby primary school

Police arrested Lock at his home later that day and he was in possession of two hammers and a half-empty bottle of whisky.

The court heard Lock breached a restraining order by contacting his partner on Facebook on May 30.

He also assaulted a police officer who went to his home on October 5 this year.

The court heard officers went to his home and saw Lock's feet sticking out of a cupboard.

He was told to come out but ran into one of the officers as he tried to get away from them.

The officer fell down some stairs.

Lock, of Shakespeare Lawn, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated criminal damage, racially aggravated threatening behaviour, breaching a restraining order and assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said Lock was sorry for the offences and was "disappointed" with himself for shouting racial abuse.

Mr Cook added: "He does not consider himself to be a racist man. He said racist things in the heat of the moment while clearly in drink."

Lock was jailed for eight months.

