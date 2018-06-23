Radio 4 asked where the North began and people got quite worked up

It’s a simple enough question – where does the North begin?

But perhaps not one to ask if you aren’t looking for an impassioned argument.

There’s always been a raging debate about the true origins of Midlands cities like Leicester, Nottingham and Birmingham, but most assume they are on solid (northern) ground once they hit the powerhouses of Leeds and Sheffield.

However, BBC Radio 4’s Today programme has blown the debate wide open – by sharing a map which doesn’t show Manchester, Sheffield, York, or Leeds as part of the North. What?

Explaining his somewhat controversial logic, he said: “There are several ways you could define a Northern region, including the ‘post-industrial North’ or the ‘North-Eastern peripheral region – but perhaps the most pertinent question is where does London end?”

“My map is a northern area defined as being ‘not London’,” he continued, “where London’s sphere of influence extends over most of the country – determined by two hour commuting patterns to London which is becoming the norm.”

There are quite a few different ways to try and define where the North stops and the South begins.

For example, some people look at the differences in dialect across the country, others look at big geographical landmarks like rivers and counties, and some take a look at historical precedent.

Somewhat understandably, the internet didn’t quite take this definition into their heart straight away.

“I’ve fixed it for you,” cried several tweeters, cracking out the highlighter pen to amend Professor Tewdwr-Jones’s carefully annotated Google Map.

However, even this wasn’t enough to quell the argument for good, with the conversation turning to where exactly Stoke-On-Trent belongs in England’s biggest quandary (no man’s land apparently, for what it’s worth).

And what of the people that live on Steven’s expertly drawn yellow line? Will the people of Wolverhampton ever know where they truly belong?

Others, however, weren’t quite sure about the idea of ‘London influence’ reaching that far.

According to Shane, the North is simply everything outside of the M25.

Yep, even Land’s End, the most Southern point in England.

Well, we suppose it does make sense. Though perhaps it really is just a bit more complicated than merely ‘North’ and ‘South’.

And if we’re going to break free from the arbitrary distinctions, is there a better way to do it than with the ‘frozen North’ and ‘here be dragons’? Well, guess that sorts it then.

