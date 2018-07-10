RAF mounts centenary flypast over Buckingham Palace

The Queen, who missed yesterday’s christening of her great grandson, is expected to witness an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, as part of a day of events in the capital today.

It was 100 years ago on April 1 1918 that the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service merged to create the RAF – the world’s first independent air service.

Beginning with a service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be joined by family members including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Along with Charles, she will then present a new Queen’s Colour to the RAF in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace before making a brief speech.

The royals will then appear on the balcony to view a flypast of up to 100 RAF aircraft, a parade of more than 1,000 personnel, and a feu de joie – a “fire of joy” rifle salute.

Air-Vice Marshal Gerry Mayhew, the air officer commanding No 1 group and the senior responsible officer for the flypast, said the day was the “centrepiece” of the RAF’s 100th year.

“It is the high point for the capital, Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family,” he said.

“It is a great opportunity to look back and really celebrate our past, but to look forward is a really important thing for us as we look to the next 100 years.”

Charles, Camilla, William, Harry and Meghan will also meet veterans, personnel, charity representatives and those from the civil service in a reception after the spectacle.

Just 15 years after the first-ever powered flight undertaken by the Wright brothers, the decision to create the RAF was made after the War Cabinet inquiry criticised the poor organisation of Britain’s air forces.

The flypast is expected to set to feature a Lancaster, Spitfires, Hurricanes, the A400M Atlas, Tornados, Typhoons and the F-35 stealth fighter jets.

The Red Arrows will draw the spectacle to a close.