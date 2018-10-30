Rahul and Kim Joy aiming to bring Great British Bake Off 2018 title back to Yorkshire

Have your say

Yorkshire fans of the Great British Bake Off will have two finalists to root for in tonight's series nine finale.

The much-anticipated climax of this year's show will be aired at 8pm tonight on Channel 4.

READ: Leeds' Great British Bake Off finalist Kim Joy aiming to scoop winner's title in tonight's final

But who are the two Yorkshire bakers to get behind?

Rahul Mandal - Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Rahul is 30, he’s from Rotherham and he’s a research scientist.

He grew up in Kolkata in India and moved to the UK on a university scholarship seven years ago.

He describes his baking style as “East meets West” and tries to bring the forensic attitude he has to science into his baking.

READ: The Great British Bake Off 2018: everything you need to know about the contestants

Kim Joy - Leeds, West Yorkshire

Kim Joy is 27, she’s from Leeds and she’s a mental health specialist.

She was born in Belgium to an English father and Malaysian-Chinese mother, grew up in London, studied in Bristol and now lives in Leeds.

Her mixed-heritage background influences her open style of baking, and with her birthday falling on World Baking Day, she feels like she was born to bake.

They will come up against Ruby, who is 29, from London and she’s a project manager.

READ: Great British Bake Off contestant tricked into revealing this year's winner by a Twitter prankster

