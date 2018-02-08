Rail cancellations and delays up to 45 minutes at Leeds station as train breaks down

Rail passengers in Leeds are facing delays of up to 45 minutes after a train broke down.

Trains are now being disrupted at Leeds railway station, National Rail has said.

The delays are being caused by a train that broke down to the west of the city, disrupting trains going to and from the station in Leeds.

National Rail Enquiries said on Twitter that some trains are cancelled, while others face delays of up to 45 minutes.

The disruption is expected to continue until at least 8pm, it added.

It comes after scenes of chaos at the rail station yesterday, as passengers were evacuated when a strain became stranded.

A Northern service from Manchester Victoria 'decoupled' on the approach to the station and its two units became partially detached just after 3pm.

All lines were then blocked yesterday while engineers moved the stranded train into the station and evacuated its 40 passengers onto the tracks.



