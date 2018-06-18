Rail lines closed as person hit by train near Sheffield

A person has been hit by a train near Sheffield this morning, causing delays and disruption for passengers.

Details of the incident are still coming in but it is understood that a person has been hit near Dore railway station, although this has not been confirmed.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "A person has been hit by a train between Sheffield and Grindleford, resulting in all lines being closed. A normal service is expected to resume from 14:00."

The line is also closed between Chesterfield and Sheffield and where possible, trains will be diverted via an alternative route with delays of up to 30 minutes.

East Midland Trains tweeted: "A person has been hit by a train between Sheffield and Stockport resulting in trains being unable to run between these stations. Customers are advised to defer travel to a later time or alternatively travel via Leeds."

Affected services include East Midlands Trains between Norwich and Liverpool South Parkwat, Northern services between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly and TransPennine Express trains between Cleethorpes and Manchester Airport.

Trains between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly via Romiley operated by Northern will not run between Grindleford and Sheffield. Road transport is being arranged to operate between these stations. Trains throughout the rest of the route are subject to cancellations and delays.

Trains between Sheffield and Stockport are currently unable to run. Buses have been requested to operate between Manchester Piccadilly / Stockport and Sheffield. There is no estimate as to when they will be in place.

Alternative travel options are as follows:

East Midlands Trains passengers may use their ticket to travel via Leeds on the following operators:

Between Sheffield and Leeds using CrossCountry or Northern services

Between Leeds and Manchester Picadilly using TransPennine Express services

If you have an East Midlands Trains advanced purchase ticket, you are able to use your ticket on other services if affected by this disruption.

TransPeninie Express passengers may use East Midlands Trains and Northern services via any reasonable route