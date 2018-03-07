Rail services cancelled as trains are hit by snow and ice damage

Have your say

Rail passengers in Yorkshire are suffering major disruption as a number of trains have been taken out of service due to weather-related faults.

Virgin Trains East Coast and Hull Trains both announced cancellations today as some of their trains were affected by snow and ice.

The disruption follows a week in which many services were suspended as the country was hit by freezing conditions.

Hull Trains said snow and ice have caused problems with its trains' electrical systems.

None of its trains will run between Doncaster/Retford/Grantham and London King's Cross today, while a limited shuttle service is in place between Hull and Doncaster.

It comes as a number of roads have been affected by burst water mains this morning.

A spokesman for the operator said: "We are working around the clock to complete the repairs.

"We are extremely sorry for the disruption to passengers.

"We pride ourselves on keeping the Humber region connected to the capital and would like to thank all customers for their continued support at this time."

Virgin Trains East Coast cancelled five trains on Wednesday. Tickets are valid on previous or following trains.