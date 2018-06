Have your say

Rail passengers face disruption this evening after reports of emergency services dealing with an incident at Doncaster railway station.

A number of services to and from the station have been delayed or cancelled.

An eyewitness said she saw an ambulance and several police cars at the site at around 6pm.

She said no services were running from platforms 0 and 1.

We have contacted British Transport Police for more details.

More to follow.