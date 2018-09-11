Ralph Lauren to open first store in Leeds

Luxury fashion brand Ralph Lauren is to open a store in Leeds.

Ralph Lauren to join the line-up of international brands at Victoria Leeds, as the designer’s first store in the city.

Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate form part of Hammerson’s Victoria Leeds premium shopping destination, which houses a range of designer and aspirational retail and dining brands. Opened in October 2016, Victoria Gate is a modern take on

Ralph Lauren is one of the world’s most widely recognised designer brands, with products including apparel, accessories, and fragrance collections for men and women, as well as childrenswear and home furnishings.

The signing marks the latest in a number of firsts for Leeds in the past 12 months, with Luxury British perfume house, Penhaligon’s, The Ivy restaurant and brassiere and lifestyle brand, Seasalt all taking space.

Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director commented: “Ralph Lauren represents another retail first for the city and is a superb addition to the existing line-up of aspirational and lifestyle brands at Victoria Leeds. Signings such as this demonstrate that demand from premium brands for high quality retail space in growing UK cities such as Leeds remains strong.”