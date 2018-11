Have your say

Ram-Raiders have struck at a jewellers in Horsforth earlier today.

Police were called to Leevans Jewellers on Town Street just after 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday).

West Yorkshire Police said that a Ford tipper truck was driven into the shop window by two male suspects who were in the vehicle.

The suspects, who were wearing dark hoodies, with the hoods up, fled the scene in a silver Ford car.

They added that no-one was injured in the incident and enquiries are ongoing.