Have your say

A Qatari national was found to be driving around Bradford on a licence issued by the Gulf state - despite having lived in the UK for three years.

West Yorkshire Police stopped the Range Rover, which was displaying Qatari number plates, in Bradford on Wednesday night.

They discovered that the driver was a UK resident still using a Qatar licence and the vehicle was seized.

Police car bricked while impounding Lamborghini supercar

McLaren to open new supercar showroom in Leeds