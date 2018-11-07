Rapper Professor Green to play Leeds gig

Have your say

PROFESSOR Green is set to perform in Leeds during a UK tour in February.

The singer and TV presenter will play a gig at The Wardrobe in Quarry Hill on Tuesday February 19.

The tour has been announced following the release of Professor Green’s latest single ‘Photographs’ with Rag’n’Bone Man.

The Hackney born-and-raised rapper has notched up two top three albums and more than 3.5 million combined sales in the UK alone.

He has also presented six critically acclaimed documentaries for the BBC and Channel 4.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am at www.gigst.rs/ProGreen