One of two endangered tortoises is pictured after being rehomed at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster.

The species of sulcata tortoise faces an uncertain future due to the disappearing habitats in its native central Africa. Rosie and Glenda have been enjoying a leisurely look around their new home as the award-winning park’s latest new species. They can live to around 80-years-old and have been classified as vulnerable because of disappearing habitat in their native central Africa.