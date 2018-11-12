Rebrand is revealed as property services firm sees sales rise by 20pc

The property services business formed through the acquisitions of Styles &Wood Group and Southerns is on track to achieve more than a 20 per cent increase in sales for its first full year of trading.

The business, which is backed by Yorkshire entrepreneur Steve Parkin, has also unveiled a rebrand to become the Extentia Group.

Extentia is forecasting revenues of around £230m for the year ending June 2019, up from £185m in June 2018. It is also targeting a significant increase in underlying profit.

Tony Lenehan, chief executive of Extentia Group, said: “We’re proud to launch our new brand, which has a unique and highly relevant proposition for the built environment.

“Our 11 businesses have distinct identities and established brand equity with blue chip clients. Together they represent an end-to-end capability which is unique in the market. This collaboration is already bearing fruit and we will continue to drive integration across the business.”

The group was created by the acquisition of Styles&Wood, the integrated property services business, and furniture fixtures and equipment specialist Southerns, by Central Square Holdings, which completed in March 2018.

Extentia has more than 700 employees across 12 UK and Ireland offices. The 11 subsidiary businesses, including Styles &Wood and Southerns, will retain their existing brands.

“Following a productive and exciting period spent realising the rationale for bringing these businesses together, my management team and our backers are raring to begin this new chapter of growth and investment in the business,” Mr Lenehan said.