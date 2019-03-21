Record 18 coaches head from Yorkshire to London for protest against Brexit

A record 18 coaches have been booked from Yorkshire for a demonstration calling for a second referendum on Brexit.

The Put it to the People march in London this Saturday will also see many more making their way to London by train – as Remain groups from across the region combine forces to increase pressure on MPs for a referendum on the Brexit deal.

A record number of coaches are heading to London for a protest against Brexit this weekend.

Coaches will be travelling from Leeds, Sheffield, York, Wakefield, Hull, Huddersfield, Harrogate and Ripon for the march, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of supporters from across the country.

READ MORE: Bus laid on so non-drivers can join pro-Brexit motorway demo in Doncaster

Most supporters from the ‘Best for Doncaster’ group will be travelling by train.

Among coach passengers from Yorkshire will be Penistone & Stocksbridge MP Angela Smith – who quit the Labour party last month to join the Independent group – and Lord Newby, from Ripon, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield will also be joining the march.

The Huddersfield coach is being sponsored by the actor Sir Patrick Stewart, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, who said recently he was “alarmed, concerned and scared” about the Government’s Brexit plans.

READ MORE: ‘Not welcome in Doncaster: “Nigel Farage blasted as pro-Brexit Leave march heads to Doncaster

Meanwhile today, two Sheffield campaigners, Jane Thomas and Joanne Chapman, set off from the city on their bicycles so they can arrive in London in time for the march.

The unprecedented response from Yorkshire grassroots groups’ supporters – many of whom are travelling to London independently – follows a surge in support for a second referendum in the region, with the number of pro EU groups quadrupling over the past year.

Best for Doncaster chair Frederika Roberts said: “If the last three years of chaos weren’t bad enough, the last few weeks, days even, have been unprecedented in our lifetimes.

“Enough is enough – politicians have spectacularly failed to make meaningful decisions in the interests of the country.

“They don’t want Theresa May’s deal, they don’t want ‘no deal’.

READ MORE: Italian born Doncaster mum gets British citizenship to protect herself after Brexit

“What do they want? It’s time to put this back to the people so we can move forward with a solution.

“Either the people vote for the only deal that’s on the table – Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement – or they vote to remain in the EU because, after three years, it has become increasingly obvious that there is no version of Brexit that will satisfy those who wanted to leave and be anything but devastating for the country.”

People’s Vote South West Yorkshire chair Louise Houghton said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the local support for our campaign. People don’t appreciate being lied to, and everyone now realises the Brexit that was promised cannot be delivered.”

It’s been confirmed that nationally more than 180 coaches have been booked, with more coaches being booked all the time, and in many areas there is now a shortage of available coaches. An entire train has been chartered from Bristol.

The Put it to the People march is being organised by the People’s Vote campaign – an alliance of national pro EU groups – just six days before the UK is due to leave the bloc.