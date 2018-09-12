Record-breaking town crier David Hinde lands new role with Yorkshire Society

Have your say

He set a world record at being the loudest in the historic art of town crying and went on star in the 2016 Dad’s Army movie.

Now David Hinde will help celebrate the UK’s biggest county after being made the official town crier of the Yorkshire Society.

Mr Hinde, who is Town Crier of Helmsley, said: “I’m thrilled.

“It adds to the portfolio of activities I undertake as a town crier.

“The Yorkshire Society have seen the range of activities that I have been undertaking and they approached me.”

In 2013, Mr Hinde, 62, of Bempton, set a new world record for the loudest recorded town cry, notching up a booming 114.8 decibels at Sewerby Hall near Bridlington.

He said: “It’s not just about volume. You have to have clarity and your diction has to be clear so people can understand you.

“You have to be able to stand out and perform. It’s great fun as well.

“It’s about giving confidence to the areas that you represent.

“It’s a very varied role and very historic, going right back to William the Conqueror’s days.” Mr Hinde’s skills saw him credited by Universal Pictures as the Walmington-on-Sea Town Crier in the Dad’s Army Movie of 2016.

Mr Hinde, who is a member of The Ancient and Honourable Guild Of Town Criers, said he was looking forward to his new role with the Yorkshire Society.

He added: “I will be working for them at events and special occasions.”

The Yorkshire Society was founded in 1980 to promote tourism in the county.