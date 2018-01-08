Record footfall seen as Merrion Centre completes revamp

A TEN YEAR development programme to revamp the Merrion Centre in Leeds has been completed.

Town Centre Securities has spent £70m refurbishing and redeveloping the centre, increasing the total available space, bringing in new retail brands and becoming a key component of the newly-created “Arena Quarter” surrounding the First Direct Arena.

The redevelopment work has resulted in increased footfall with a total of 11.5m shoppers passing through the Merrion Centre’s doors in 2017, a year which also saw it record its most successful quarter to date with the period from October to December seeing 3.5m people visiting.

Among the highlights of redevelopment work includes a new 134-bedroom Ibis hotel, replete with a Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant and bar, a 1,000 space CitiPark car park and a £9m investment into Town Centre House which has undergone extensive investment.

The biggest investment however is the refurbishment of the original 1970s Merrion House building, a £35m joint project between Town Centre Securities and Leeds City Council.

The new state-of-the-art building is set for completion in the first quarter of 2018 and will see all council staff vacating existing premises and consolidated into Merrion House.

Confirming the project had been completed, Town Centre Securities added that the next phase of the 1m sq ft Merrion Centre would be revealed in the coming weeks.

Helen green, associate director for Town Centre Securities, said: “We are delighted to have successfully completed our initial 10-year programme to regenerate Merrion Centre.

“The centre is a key part of the Leeds and Yorkshire property landscape and we have ensured that we continue to make it a key destination for residents and visitors by updating and adding to our already strong offering.

“We have put our fantastic location within the Arena Quarter to good use, hosting high-profile events to attract visitors and ensure there is always something exciting happening to support and make the most of the amazing redevelopments we have completed in the last 10 years.”