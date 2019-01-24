Recovery of stolen guns from Sheffield shop is of ‘utmost importance,’ say police

Detectives investigating the theft of over 20 guns stolen from a shop in Sheffield said recovery of the weapons is of the ‘utmost importance’.

Thieves stole the shotguns during a daring raid of All Guns Discounted in Attercliffe last Wednesday night.

They smashed their way through the brickwork of an exterior wall to gain entry to the shop, which stocks guns, knives and ammunition.

The shop owner said more than 20 shotguns, worth £25,000, were taken in the raid.

Steel walls have been installed at the shop in the wake of the raid to improve its security.

Detective Inspector Scott Harrison, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We of course understand the concern that this incident will have caused, not only locally but across South Yorkshire, as a theft of firearms is a worrying incident.

“I want to reassure the public that we are taking this matter incredibly seriously and we have detectives following up many lines of enquiry in a bid to identify those involved in this burglary.

“No arrests have been made at this stage of our investigation, though we are in the very early stages and continue to gather information from as many sources as we can. This includes reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to possible witnesses, establishing whether any forensic opportunities exist.”

He added: “So much of this kind of investigative work happens quietly behind the scenes, but I can assure you that when we have information to share we will do so, as we know that there will be many of you keen to help us solve this crime.

“It is of the utmost importance that we recover these guns.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 109 of January 17.