Recruitment firm CSG plan to make all staff shareholders

Leeds-based firm CSG has announced that 10 per cent of the business is being gifted to all of their employees in shares.

The founding owners of CSG, Ben Riley and Wayne Underwood took the decision to make all of their employees shareholders through an Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme.

Six per cent was released on February 1 and the remaining four will be released in July 2019.

Mr Riley said: “It is a chance for us to reward our employees for their contribution to the success of CSG.

“It also means everyone benefits from CSG’s future success so all colleagues have a vested interest in the performance of the business. This vested interest then translates into a positive impact for our clients and candidates, with all employees being focused on delivering the highest level of service to our clients and candidates to secure business growth.”

Mr Underwood added, “We are focused on making CSG a great place to work. This is incredibly important to us and is part of CSG’s DNA.

“We already have a number of initiatives in place such as on-site gyms, 2 hour fitness lunches, free fruit, flexible working, a barber and beautician service and overseas incentive trips to places like Puerto Banus and Amsterdam.

“We believe these all contribute to making CSG a great place to work, however, we wanted to go one step further and really make a difference to our employees, with the opportunity for them to realise a potentially life impacting sum of money if the business goes through a sale / transaction.”

CSG have put a clear roadmap in place for future growth - they plan to add further headcount and open more global offices to support their growth.

Jamie Thatcher, managing director of CSG also said: “We want to attract the very best people to work at CSG so being able to offer the opportunity to benefit from the company’s success makes a big difference.”

The announcement has been received positively by CSG’s employees or ‘partners’ and puts CSG on the map as an employer of choice, both within the Yorkshire region and globally.

CSG is one of the UK’s largest independently-owned recruitment organisations with 200 employees across their global offices, including Sydney and Dubai.

They specialise in the placement of mid-senior level permanent and contract roles.