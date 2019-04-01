Red Arrows perform flypast over York ahead of possible move to local RAF base

The Red Arrows took part in a training flight over North Yorkshire today.

The world-famous aerobatic display squadron flew over York and landed at RAF Linton-on-Ouse.

The Red Arrows performing over York today

The Red Arrows are currently looking for a new base following the announcement last summer that their current home, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, would shut by 2022.

Local MPs have proposed RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, which is already home to Hawk fighter jets, as the new base and it has now been shortlisted by the Ministry of Defence.

The other sites under consideration are RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire.

Aviation journalists also called for Leeming, which is near Northallerton, to be given priority, as it is currently only occupied by one unit, 100 Squadron, who fly the same model of jets that the Red Arrows use. The station is mainly used for air combat training. The team have visited Leeming in the past for training.

The squadron were training ahead of their summer display schedule, and landed at RAF Linton-on-Ouse

Today's visit of the Red Arrows was a poignant one for personnel at RAF Linton-on-Ouse - the base is to shut by 2020 and its basic jet fighter training role will be transferred to RAF Valley in Wales.

The Red Arrows will miss several British airshows this summer when they embark on a nine-week tour of North America - their first visit to the US and Canada in 25 years.

