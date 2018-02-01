Redhall eyes up a number of new contracts

Manufacturing and services group Redhall reported a strong and improving pipeline of opportunities as it bids for some of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK today.
The Wakefield-based firm, which recently won a contract worth up to £18m to process nuclear material at Sellafield, told shareholders at its AGM that while it remains cautious, it is pleased to have won a number of significant contracts.
Redhall’s chairman Martyn Everett told investors: “Since reporting our annual results in early December last year, we were very pleased to announce two weeks later that Jordan Manufacturing has a key role in supporting Cavendish Nuclear in the delivery of complex bespoke nuclear equipment for the treatment and management of nuclear containment systems at Sellafield.
"This contract, which we anticipate will be worth around £18m over its first three years, is a good example of both the capabilities of the group in engineering and manufacturing highly complex products and the opportunities in this key market.
“We continue to have good visibility over a strong and improving pipeline of further opportunities with many bids being prepared for some of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK today."
The group said that some of these contracts, particularly in the nuclear decommissioning and new build markets, are large and their timing may be less predictable than smaller projects.
"We are working hard to convert these opportunities into activity on the shop floor. For instance, the Hinkley opportunity remains very real for the group and we remain hopeful of signing this contract in the very near future," Mr Everett told shareholders.
“We remain cautious, but are pleased to have secured significant contracts in our key markets. The continued growth of a high quality pipeline of opportunities underpins our confidence in the future.”