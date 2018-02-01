​​​M​anufacturing and services group​ ​Redhall ​​reported a strong and improving pipeline of opportunities ​as it bids for some of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK today.​

The Wakefield-based firm​, which recently won a contract worth up to £18m ​​​​​to process nuclear material ​at​ Sellafield​, told shareholders at its AGM that while it remains cautious, it is pleased to have won a number of significant contracts.

Redhall’s ​c​hairman​ ​Martyn Everett​ told investors:​ ​“Since reporting our annual results in early December last year, we were very pleased to announce two weeks later that Jordan Manufacturing has a key role in supporting Cavendish Nuclear in the delivery of complex bespoke nuclear equipment for the treatment and management of nuclear containment systems at Sellafield.

​"​This contract, which we anticipate will be worth around £18m over its first three years, is a good example of both the capabilities of the ​g​roup in engineering and manufacturing highly complex products and the opportunities in this key market.​​

“We continue to have good visibility over a ​​strong and improving pipeline of further opportunities with many bids being prepared for some of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK today.​"

The group said ​that some of these contracts, particularly in the nuclear decommissioning and new build markets, are large and their timing may be less predictable than smaller projects.

​"​We are working hard to convert these opportunities into activity on the shop floor. For instance, the Hinkley opportunity remains very real for the ​g​roup and we remain hopeful of signing this contract in the very near future​," Mr Everett told shareholders.​

​​“We remain cautious, but are pleased to have secured significant contracts in our key markets. The continued growth of a high quality pipeline of opportunities underpins our confidence in the future.”