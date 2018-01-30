Redundancies confirmed as Leeds bar and restaurant cease trading

Twenty-seven staff members employed at a Leeds restaurant and bar company have been made redundant, administrators have confirmed.

Ricci’s at Leeds Limited, which traded as 53 Degrees North and Ricci’s Tapas and Cicchetti on Infirmary Street, ceased operating yesterday, ArmstrongWatson said.

Mike Kienlen and Mark Ranson, Insolvency Practitioners at Armstrong Watson LLP, were appointed as Joint Administrators.

Lead administrator Mr Kienlen said: “Following our appointment as Joint Administrators the difficult decision was made that the Company should cease trading immediately due to its ongoing financial obligations.

"Regrettably this has resulted in the redundancy of all 27 employees.

"I met with the employees as soon as possible following my appointment to advise them of the position.

"An employment specialist also attended the Company’s premises to assist staff in preparing their claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

"It is early in the Administration process to comment on the likely payment to creditors and will depend on the extent of the Company’s liabilities.

"The assets will be marketed for sale, including the fully furnished leasehold premises in Leeds, by Sanderson Weatherall LLP.”

The restaurant and bar were located in Goodbard House, a Grade II-listed building in the city’s financial district.

The owner has been called today for a response but did not answer. He chose not to comment yesterday when contacted.

