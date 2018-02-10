REGIONAL TRAVEL NEWS: Multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of road

A busy a-road in a neighbouring county is closed this afternoon, following a multi-vehicle collision.

The A50 has been closed eastbound near Derby, following a multi-vehicle collision involving a car and two vans.

Diversions have been put in place, and drivers have been advised to allow extra time.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Twitter: "#A50 is closed eastbound between #A6 (J2) and B6540 near #CastleDonington due to a multi-vehicle collision. @DerbyshireRPU and our officers are at the scene. Diversion using A6 A north, A5111 north, A52 east to J25 of the M1 then M1 south to J24a. Allow extra time please."

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the collision.