Release date for Sheffield United filmed movie starring new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker announced

The release date for a new movie filmed in Sheffield and starring new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker has been announced.

Journeyman, which also stars Paddy Considine, was filmed at various locations across Sheffield and South Yorkshire including Bramall Lane and will hit cinema screens on March 30.

The boxing flick saw the actress, who became the 13th Timelord in the long-running BBC sci-fi show a Christmas, film a number of scenes at the Blades' ground and other locations across South Yorkshire including Doncaster last year.

The movie, also written and directed by Considine, tells the story of Matty Burton, a middleweight boxing champion coming towards the end of his career - and the fighter knows he must make money and get out of the game to secure a future for his wife and daughter. Whittaker plays Considine's wife in the film.

But the movie packs a dramatic punch - a fight of a different kind.

After a titanic battle against Andre 'The Future' Bryte, Matty (Considine) returns home to Emma, but moments later collapses on the living room floor from a delayed reaction to a devastating punch.

When Matty awakes from the coma, the real fight begins.

Suffering from memory loss and with his personality altered, Matty must begin to piece his life back together as his world disintegrates.

Scenes from the movie were shot at Bramall Lane, Barnsley Metrodome and Doncaster's Frenchgate shopping centre as well as in Leicester and Bristol.

Producer Diarmid Scrimshaw said of the shoot, “Paddy took to simultaneously writing, directing and acting like it was meant to be. He delivered a beautiful performance whilst working brilliantly with the other actors and crew. We are making another very special film here and it is clear that Paddy has a world-class skill and capacity that he’s capable of exercising on multiple fronts at once.”