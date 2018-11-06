Remembrance Day events and parades across Leeds

Sunday November 11 marks 100 years since the end of World War One. Various events, services, parades and exhibitions are taking place throughout Leeds and surrounding areas before, during and after Armistice Day in memory of those who died at war.

Leeds

Various events, services, parades and exhibitions are taking place throughout Leeds

Victoria Gardens parade and wreath laying

What date: Sunday 11 November 2018

Where: War Memorial, Victoria Gardens, Leeds

What time: from 10.30am



The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Graham Latty will lead the tributes on Remembrance Sunday for service men and women who have lost their lives in times of conflict.

Military and Ex-service will leave Leeds Museum and parade to the War Memorial at 10.30am where they will be joined by the Lord Mayor and Civic Dignitaries prior to a service and wreath laying which will commence from 10.55am.





Vigil at Chapel Allerton Cemetery

What date: Saturday November 10

Where: Chapel Allerton Cemetery

What time: from 7pm until Midnight

Processions around the Cemetery, reciting a poem of World War 1 at each grave. Recitations will be on the hour and half-hour.





Morley Remembrance Sunday

Date: Sunday November 11

Where: Scatcherd Park Avenue, Leeds

What time: 10:30 - 12:00

The parade will form up along Queen Street at 10.30 am and march to the War Memorial in Scatcherd Park for the Service of Remembrance at 10.50 am.



Kippax remembrance services and parade

Date: Sunday November 11

Where: Kippax

On Sunday November 2018, there are services of remembrance at each of the village churches, concluding in a parade through the village to the Kippax War Memorial, headed by Kippax Brass Band.

The Last Post will sound and a Church Bell will toll at 11.00am.



Dewsbury Minster

Date: Sunday November 11

Where: Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Rd, Dewsbury WF12 8DD

Time: from 10.30am

A service of remembrance will be held at Dewsbury Minster to mark the end of World War One. The service has been organised by World War One project, Dewsbury Sacrifices, in conjunction with Dewsbury Team Parish.

Armistice exhibitions in Leeds

There But Not there at Leeds Minster

Date: ongoing until November 17

Since July the minster has displayed a range of silhouettes which represent 76 soldiers who were recorded on the church war memorial.

The installation will be there until November 17.

Armley Mills remembers at Leeds industrial museum

Date: ongoing until November 25

A vibrant installation of red and yellow poppies will be on display until Nov 25 at the Leeds Industrial Museum.

This installation is to honour all the workers in the city of Leeds during WW1.

Otley Church poppies

Over 116,000 poppies have been knitted by Otley residents and are now on display down the side of Otley Church.

The town is also remembering by placing posters of fallen soldiers in the homes they lived in during WW1.

Royal Armouries Victoria Cross Exhibition

Date: ongoing until April 2019

Three Victoria Crosses from WW1 will be on display in the war gallery until April of next year.

They were awarded to three Leeds men during the war for extreme bravery. William Boynton Butler VC from Armley, Laurence Calvert VC MM from Hunslet and George Sanders VC MC from New Worthley were all awarded a Victoria Cross.

Charlie Ward sound installation at Leeds Town Hall

During the war, many hospitalised soldiers would watch Charlie Chaplin films to lift their spirits.

This installation by Sound and Fury takes ten people at a time and lays them in beds in total darkness whilst the movie is projected onto the ceiling, just as it would have been done during the war.